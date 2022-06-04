Tributes
Hawaii County announces free bus rides for the next 2 years

Hele-On free ridership
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:19 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County announced Friday that all Hele-On rides will be fare-free for the next two and half years.

According to the department, the County Mass Transit Agency received $4.5 million in COVID relief and almost $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Officials added, the money does not have to be repaid to the federal government.

“We are extremely excited to offer this improved, efficient, and critical resource to our community at no cost,” said Mayor Mitch Roth.

“It is our hope that providing free transportation services to our residents will help alleviate some of that burden.”

