Governor urges more action to stop gun violence after signing new firearm bill into law

Governor Ige signed a proclamation declaring June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Governor Ige signed a proclamation declaring June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Hawaii DLNR)
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed a new gun law on Friday that requires physical inspections of certain firearms, including guns without serial numbers, guns brought in from out-of-state, and those transferred between people.

In addition, Gov. Ige signed a proclamation declaring June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“In the wake of the tragic mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma and in so many other cities across the U.S., and a week after a shooting injured four in Honolulu, it is more important than ever that Hawaii takes action against gun violence,” he said.

“Hawaii has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in America, and this new law is key in helping law enforcement keep our communities safe.”

