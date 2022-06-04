Tributes
First 24/7 biodiesel station makes its debut on Maui

"These self-contained units are easy to install and move," said Pacific Biodiesel founder Bob King.
“These self-contained units are easy to install and move,” said Pacific Biodiesel founder Bob King.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of six new biodiesel fueling stations opened Friday morning at Maalaea Small Boat Harbor on Maui.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources partnered with Pacific Biodiesel to bring these off-grid fueling stations to life.

Pacific Biodiesel produces the fuel at its refinery on the Big Island.

The station is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, holding 8,000 gallons of distilled biodiesel.

“These self-contained units are easy to install and move,” said Pacific Biodiesel founder Bob King.

“They can be quickly dropped into locations around the state to serve customers who are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to fight the effects of the climate crisis,” he added.

Land Board Chair Suzanne Case said the partnership is important to the state’s renewable energy goals and climate change mitigation.

She added they are looking towards expanding access to local biodiesel.

The next station is set to open at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kona, said the partnership.

To use the biodiesel station at the harbor, customers must first download an app.

