Firefighters investigating after blaze engulfs Kauai monastery
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters are investigating after a blaze tore through the Kauai Hindu Monastery in Wailua on Thursday evening.
Crews responded to the blaze around 8:15 p.m. and shut off the building’s utilities.
Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported, according to officials. Damage to the building is estimated to be $340,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
