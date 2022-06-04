Firefighters investigating after blaze engulfs Kauai monastery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters are investigating after a blaze tore through the Kauai Hindu Monastery in Wailua on Thursday evening.

Crews responded to the blaze around 8:15 p.m. and shut off the building’s utilities.

Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to officials. Damage to the building is estimated to be $340,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

