Community workday to temporarily close Hawaii Island beach park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mahukona Beach park in North Kohala will be temporarily closed on Sunday for a community workday.

That’s according to the Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation.

General landscaping and maintenance work will be performed by Malama Mahukona, a grass-roots community action group dedicated to looking after the park.

The Department said access to the wharf at Mahukona will not be impacted during this closure but parking availability may be reduced.

The beach park will reopen on Monday.

