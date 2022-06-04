Tributes
Beachgoers rescue unresponsive paddle boarder from waters off North Shore

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:01 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A standup paddle boarder was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after becoming unresponsive in waters off the North Shore’s Ke Iki Beach.

The boarder was about 100 yards offshore when he went unresponsive.

Good Samaritans pulled the man to shore and started CPR until Ocean Safety arrived and took over the resuscitation.

EMS then began advanced life support treatment that continued while en route to an emergency room.

The man is believed to be a resident in his 50s, according to Honolulu EMS. There is no lifeguard tower on Ke Iki Beach.

The man’s condition remains unknown.

