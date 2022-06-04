Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

After $2M makeover, McCully-Moiliili Public Library reopens its doors

The library, which has served the community for more than 50 years, received a total of $2...
The library, which has served the community for more than 50 years, received a total of $2 million from the Hawaii State Legislature to renovate needed areas.(Courtesy: Hawaii State Public Library System)
By Krista Rados
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Grab a book! The McCully-Moiliili Public Library reopened to the public Friday ― and it may look different than you remember.

The library, which has served the community for more than 50 years, received a total of $2 million from the Hawaii State Legislature to renovate needed areas.

During the pandemic, the library took advantage of the hiatus to fix up its roof, areas affected by water damage, lighting, signage and more.

Besides structural fixes, visitors of the library can now also find a new circulation desk, interactive space in the children’s area, a fresh front lobby and improvements to the community meeting room.

“We are so grateful to the McCully-Moiliili community for your patience and support during this extended closure. We cannot wait to welcome you all back!” State Librarian Stacey Aldrich said in a press release on Friday.

Future planning has already begun, including exterior painting, parking lot repairs, outdoor improvements and exterior security equipment.

McCully-Moiliili Public Library is located at 2211 South King Street. The library will be open to the public:

  • Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursdays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fridays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the McCully-Moiliili Public Library, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Hawaii reports probable case of monkeypox amid nationwide outbreak
police car
Hawaii teen arrested after road rage incident involving suspected ‘ghost gun’
Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
Ex-HPD officer indicted on ‘egregious’ child sex trafficking charges
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Hawaii reports probable case of monkeypox amid nationwide outbreak
FILE
Beachgoers rescue unresponsive paddle boarder from waters off North Shore
Prices of prescription drugs in Hawaii rose more than 300% since 2006.
Rising prescription drug prices are forcing some Hawaii seniors to forgo needed medications
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
Embattled rail project clears key hurdle as HART seeks to re-gain ‘credibility’ with feds