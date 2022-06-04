After $2M makeover, McCully-Moiliili Public Library reopens its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Grab a book! The McCully-Moiliili Public Library reopened to the public Friday ― and it may look different than you remember.

The library, which has served the community for more than 50 years, received a total of $2 million from the Hawaii State Legislature to renovate needed areas.

During the pandemic, the library took advantage of the hiatus to fix up its roof, areas affected by water damage, lighting, signage and more.

Besides structural fixes, visitors of the library can now also find a new circulation desk, interactive space in the children’s area, a fresh front lobby and improvements to the community meeting room.

“We are so grateful to the McCully-Moiliili community for your patience and support during this extended closure. We cannot wait to welcome you all back!” State Librarian Stacey Aldrich said in a press release on Friday.

Future planning has already begun, including exterior painting, parking lot repairs, outdoor improvements and exterior security equipment.

McCully-Moiliili Public Library is located at 2211 South King Street. The library will be open to the public:

Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursdays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

