US Coast Guard ushers in ‘new era’ of operations with updated fleet of aircraft

File photo of U.S. Coast Guard aircrafts.
File photo of U.S. Coast Guard aircrafts.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Casey Lund
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard is welcoming a new fleet of aircraft to better serve Hawaii and the greater Pacific region.

The military branch is recognizing the “end of an era” with an event celebrating the transition from the HC-130H aircraft to the HC-130J.

Commander Dave Milne says this is an important transition and will improve operations in Hawaii and throughout the world.

“Last year, the Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, received its first HC-130J Super Hercules long range surveillance aircraft. The older HC-130Hs at the station are being replaced with the more capable Super Hercules aircraft,” Milne said.

“The current schedule has a fleet of four HC-130Js in Barbers Point by the end of summer 2022. Air Station Barbers Point will be the third of five air stations to transition to the Super Hercules.”

The HC-130J features more advanced engines and propellers and will provide a 20% increase in speed and altitude and a 40% increase in range over the HC-130H Hercules.

“Another notable difference is the liquid oxygen system, which allows crews to fly at higher altitudes, providing a better vantage point for many missions,” Milne added.

“These aircraft have a modernized glass cockpit, the capability to execute GPS approaches, and are outfitted with the Minotaur Mission System Suite, which provides increased capabilities for use of the sensors, radar and intelligence-gathering equipment.”

The Coast Guard says the aircraft can also serve as a command and control or surveillance plane that is capable of identifying and classifying objects and other information crucial to ground an operational forces.

