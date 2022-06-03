Stopping violence with firearms laws, focus on mental health

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With mass shootings across the country and the recent shooting outside a graduation ceremony at the Neal Blaisdell Center, residents say they’re worried about rising gun violence.

“In the last couple years, gun sales have risen in Hawaii. And we’re seeing a lot of ghost guns being used in crimes, which is really concerning, because we do have strong ghost gun laws,” said Erica Yamauchi, Hawaii co-lead for advocacy group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She says she survived gun violence when she lived in North Carolina.

“I was in high school in 10th grade, when one of my best friends actually shot one of my best friends, they were actually very close, like, brothers, grew up together. But because of an unsecured firearm in the home, they just got into an argument. My friend ended up shooting my other friend, and he died,” she said. “My daughter was actually born in 2012, when Sandy Hook happened, and I just realized, just being a mother, I wanted to do more.”

She says recent events have led to more interest in the chapter. Among their goals --- educating residents about the Gun Violence Protective Order law. Hawaii is one of 19 states with the so-called Extreme Risk law, which allows law enforcement and family members to intervene and temporarily remove guns from a person in crisis.

Many believe stopping gun violence is more than just about firearms.

“The issue to me is not the gun control. Anybody can use a weapon and make it and anybody can make something into a weapon,” said Cheryl Komenaka. “It’s the prevention that I wish they would focus on more.”

Cara McNulty of CVS Health urges the community to stay vigilant and check in with people who may be struggling.

“Mental health isn’t something we wait until we’re in crisis, mental health, and wellbeing happens to everyone doesn’t always mean it’s going to be a mental illness,” said McNulty. She warns people against blaming mental illness.

“The worst possible outcome is that we create more stigma, so people don’t feel comfortable in reaching out for help. And no one has to do this alone,” she said.

June 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day -- local participants in a nationwide “Wear Orange” movement invite the public to an event at the State Capitol tomorrow with Governor David Ige. Another event will take place on Kauai on Saturday.

CVS / Longs also offers resources and toolkits on CVSHealth.com how to address mental health if you know someone who might be suffering or experienced a traumatic event.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.