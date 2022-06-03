Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State announces extension of digital currency innovation lab

The pilot program is a joint effort to gauge public interest in crypto as well as ease entry...
The pilot program is a joint effort to gauge public interest in crypto as well as ease entry into the marketplace,(Reuters -- CBS stations and contracted Reuters clients only. No access international.)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:16 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced a two-year extension of the Digital Currency Innovation Lab on Thursday.

Officials said the lab is set to stay open through June 2024.

The pilot program is a joint effort to gauge public interest in crypto as well as ease entry into the marketplace, said the department.

The program was initially scheduled to close down at the end of June due to a bill that called for the licensure of digital currency companies, the partnership said.

But they said the extension came at the most crucial time.

“We are relieved for the opportunity to extend the [digital currency innovation lab] for participating companies and consumers,” said Financial Institutions commissioner Iris Ikeda. 

“A number of puzzle pieces had to fit together in order to make the it happen, but I am glad we are able to pull it off,” said Commissioner Ikeda.

The partnership said the innovation lab has proven itself to be an economic driver, bringing a lot of potential for the future of Hawaii.

They said digital companies can conduct business in Hawaii without a state money transmitter license after being admitted into the program.

For more information about the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
"1/10 just ate the bread slushee wus good tho"
PHOTOS: This Hawaii Instagrammer rates school lunches. The results are hilarious
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect...
North Shore man who moved tons of sand to protect his home gets more time to fight hefty fine

Latest News

Sailing canoe race to forge ahead, despite possible hitch at the finish line
Sailing canoe race to forge ahead, despite possible hitch at the finish line
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds take us into June! And winds will back down slightly
Hawaiian sailing canoe racers pictured in Waimanalo.
Sailing canoe race to forge ahead, despite possible hitch at the finish line
It’s unclear who shoots the felines but animal abuse on military bases is becoming more common.
Advocates condemn abuse of feral cats on Schofield Barracks