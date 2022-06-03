Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after Florida’s $27.5M fine threat

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the Special Olympics had removed the...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the Special Olympics had removed the vaccine requirement for its competition in the state.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:09 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Special Olympics has dropped a coronavirus vaccine mandate for its games in Orlando after Florida moved to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating a state law against such rules.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5 to June 12.

“In Florida, we want all of them to be able to compete. We do not think it’s fair or just to be marginalizing some of these athletes based on a decision that has no bearing on their ability to compete with honor or integrity,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Orlando.

The Florida health department notified the Special Olympics of the fine in a letter Thursday that said the organization would be fined $27.5 million for 5,500 violations of state law for requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for attendees or participants.

Florida law bars businesses from requiring documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination. DeSantis has strongly opposed vaccine mandates and other virus policies endorsed by the federal government.

In a statement on its website, the Special Olympics said people who were registered but unable to participate because of the mandate can now attend.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police car
Hawaii teen arrested after road rage incident involving suspected ‘ghost gun’
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
New owners of a Wailuku building said due to much needed renovations, rents are going up...
Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds
Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks return to Fridays for weekly show. (Image: Hilton Hawaiian...
The wait is over! The Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns

Latest News

The show will start at 8 p.m. and run for four minutes.
The Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns tonight
A young child took off in his mom's SUV with his baby sibling in the back seat on Thursday night.
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Hawaii reports probable case of monkeypox amid nationwide outbreak
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (June 3, 2022)
Hawaiian sailing canoe racers pictured in Waimanalo.
Sailing canoe race to forge ahead, despite possible hitch at the finish line