Sailing canoe race to forge ahead, despite possible hitch at the finish line

WAIMANALO (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been two years since the Hawaiian Sailing Canoe Association has held an annual race that begins on Maui and ends at Waimanalo Beach.

That race will finally happen on Sunday, even if organizers don’t have a certain permit from the city.

The permit is the last thing crews want to worry about as they prepare to sail from Kaanapali, Maui, to Windward Oahu. They’d rather focus on the trade winds that they hope will propel them 72 miles, using sails just like the early Hawaiians.

“It took me back 200 years seeing these sails,” said association co-founder Jimmy Kincaid, recalling the first race in 1987 from Pokai Bay on Oahu to Nawiliwili, Kauai. “I was like, we could be like in 1700 right now, sailing the island chain. I couldn’t believe it, I get chicken skin.”

As for the permitting, the association said in the past that it was granted permission to store the canoes at Waimanalo Beach park, at least until the crews can return the next morning to haul them away.

“We submitted our permits three months in advance of our event like we’re supposed to, but only recently we were contacted and they told us that they denied our permit to store the canoes on the beach in Waimanalo,” said association president Ikaika Kincaid.

The association said the city told them there wasn’t enough room, even though the beach stretches several miles.

HNN tried to get answers from the city, but are still awaiting a response. The association said it also has been in contact with the city parks department, and hope to hear from them on Friday.

“We want to land in Waimanalo Beach Park,” said Ikaika Kincaid. “Well, the race is already scheduled. We’re heading into Waimanalo.”

The last canoes usually arrive late in the afternoon. If the association doesn’t get the permit, the crews that spend the day racing may have to spend the evening hauling away the canoes.

Organizers are still hopeful that a permit can come through before the weekend.

“If they can step up and say, hey, let’s help these guys perpetuate the Hawaiian lifestyle, a Hawaiian cultural event,” said Jimmy Kincaid.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.