Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing...
CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing Tesla's stock to tumble.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:53 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of vehicles braking for no reason.

In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported.

Also Friday, government regulators are asking questions about Tesla’s reliability after more than 750 Tesla owners complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
police car
Hawaii teen arrested after road rage incident involving suspected ‘ghost gun’
New owners of a Wailuku building said due to much needed renovations, rents are going up...
Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Officials: Fugitive suspected of killing family of 5 fatally shot
"1/10 just ate the bread slushee wus good tho"
PHOTOS: This Hawaii Instagrammer rates school lunches. The results are hilarious

Latest News

President Joe Biden field a question about the Tesla CEO's report 'bad feeling' about the...
Biden on Musk: 'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon'
Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept...
‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday
Hawaiian sailing canoe racers pictured in Waimanalo.
Sailing canoe race to forge ahead, despite possible hitch at the finish line
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him