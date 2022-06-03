Ready to get inspired? Watch Hawaii’s first poet laureate deliver MIT’s commencement address

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:46 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There aren’t many commencement speeches that are worth watching from start to finish.

But Kealoha Wong’s is.

Wong, Hawaii’s first poet laureate, delivered the keynote address last Saturday at his alma mater ― MIT. He was speaking at a special commencement ceremony for members of the classes of 2020 and 2021, who weren’t able to celebrate previously.

Wong graduated from the university in 1999, with a degree in nuclear science and engineering.

And in his speech, he encouraged graduates to “zoom out” and widen their perspectives to find meaning in their lives.

The slam poet told students:

“We are ancestors in training / the future in the making / for we will forever shift the way that humans behave / through the technology and the policy that we make / through the scientific discoveries and the progress in industries and the problems that we solve and the art that we are a part of / through the people that we touch … and the people that they touch, and through the people that touch us in a positive feedback loop of brilliance / together.”

