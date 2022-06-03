Tributes
Pain at the pump: Gas prices in Hawaii hit record highs (again)

Gas prices have been soaring across the nation, including in Hawaii.
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gas prices are soaring again and are hitting record highs in several places in the islands.

Honolulu’s average price for regular unleaded gas was $5.34 on Thursday, a new record price and up 18 cents from early May, according to AAA Hawaii.

In Lihue, gas is at a record $5.85 a gallon, up 6 cents from last week and 37 cents higher than last month.

Meanwhile, the average price of regular unleaded gas for Hawaii is $5.45, three cents higher than last week.

The national average for gas is $4.72, rising 52 cents over the last month, the AAA reports.

With Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of the summer season, gasoline prices adjusted for inflation are the highest since 2012, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

And the demand for gas will likely continue to grow.

“High demand for travel as we head into the summer and continued concerns about global and local supply of gasoline will continue to put upward pressure on pump prices,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “It is hard to know what will happen with prices, but the upward pressure will likely last in the coming weeks and months as people take summer road trips.”

The average price for gas in Hilo is $5.47, the same as last Thursday’s price but an 18-cent uptick from last month.

Gas in Kahului is $5.56 on average, a cent lower than last week’s average price but 17 cents higher than last month.

Why are gas prices continuing to hit records? It boils down to supply and demand along with ongoing crises overseas.

AAA’s tips to save fuel include:

  • If using premium unleaded fuel, switch to regular unleaded gas if premium is recommended for your vehicle not required.
  • Make sure tires are maintained and inflated to the correct level.
  • Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations
  • Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations
  • Drive the speed limit
  • Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed, unless on slippery roads.
  • Minimize air conditioning
  • Remove unnecessary items or roof racks when not in use

