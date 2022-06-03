Tributes
Open House: Well maintained home in Makakilo and full furnished home in Makaha

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, check out this well-maintained Watercolors at Makakilo home. Located on the hills of breezy Makakilo with Diamond Head, city and ocean views, this two-story home is in move-in condition and ready for your personal touches. Split air conditioning units, solar water heater, freshly painted interior and refinished bathtubs are a few of the recent improvements. A short distance from Kapolei City and freeway accesses, Watercolors at Makakilo is a charming community just minutes away from shopping malls, popular eateries, movie theaters and so much more.

Next up, sunny and spacious living in Makaha Valley Towers. This turnkey 8th floor fully furnished one bedroom unit is a must see. Enjoy miles and miles of amazing ocean views from almost every room. Tastefully upgraded with sleek, clean vinyl flooring, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and appliances. Fall asleep gazing at the surrounding greenery and mountain range. Building has 24-hour security, Central AC, heated salt water pool, and hiking paths which add to the appeal. Make what was once only considered “home-away-from-home”, Home.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

