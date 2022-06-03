Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

From Maui, with aloha: Volunteers to present ‘lei of aloha’ to grieving families in Texas

The final product is a mile and a half long and weighs just over 400 pounds.
The final product is a mile and a half long and weighs just over 400 pounds.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing for a special lei was held in South Maui on Thursday.

Dozens of families gathered at Nalu’s South Shore Grill in Kihei to send off a lei woven with love.

“Even though we’re so far away, thousands of miles away, we still share the same heart,” said Ron Panzo, Lei of Aloha for World Peace co-founder.

More than 100 volunteers from Maui and Oahu spent days weaving ti leaves to make the mile-long lei for the grieving families in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were shot to death in their classrooms last week.

“One of us said, let’s send them the world’s largest lei,” Panzo said.

Panzo said the process began just five days ago, harvesting the leaves from the valleys, preparing them, and weaving them ―one leaf at a time.

“It was like...12-hour days weaving these lei,” he said.

The final product is a mile and a half long and weighs just over 400 pounds.

It will be sent to Uvalde Thursday night and a delegation is scheduled to present the lei on Saturday.

“As much as we feel bad, we feel the sorrow and the pain they go through, I’d like to think that the lei will bring some peace,” said Kihei resident Kawika Sabado.

Panzo and a couple of his friends started Lei of Aloha for World Peace after the Paris attacks in 2015. Since then, the non-profit has organized several of these special sendoffs.

“When you come back, you are a different person,” Sabado said.

Amid the heartache and pain, the volunteers hope this gesture of aloha will bring the families in Uvalde comfort and healing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
"1/10 just ate the bread slushee wus good tho"
PHOTOS: This Hawaii Instagrammer rates school lunches. The results are hilarious
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect...
North Shore man who moved tons of sand to protect his home gets more time to fight hefty fine

Latest News

The Department of Education plans to spend $3.5 million to $6.5 million for a new locker...
‘Big win for girls’: State to spend $60M to construct locker rooms for female athletes
Kuaokalā Forest Reserve Wildfire broke out around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Unattended campfire triggers small wildfire in Oahu forest
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 115: How to overcome self-doubt and take on something new
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 114: A conversation with Hawaii’s youth poet laureate