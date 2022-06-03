Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

It’s National Pride Month! And the celebrations in Hawaii will go beyond June

The state Department of Health is investigating a probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii.
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:07 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, floats, dancing and a sea of color will sweep through the Rainbow State in June as part of National Pride Month.

Here’s a look at the free, in-person events:

Kauai Pride Parade and Festival

  • Live performances, face painting, and food trucks for all ages on Saturday. More info here.

Lanai Pride

  • Come out to Dole Park on June 18. See here.

Hawaii Island’s LGBTQ+ Pride

  • A parade and festival to close out the month on June 25! More here.

The Honolulu AIDS Walk and the Pride Community Picnic

  • The Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center is celebrating 31 years of the Honolulu AIDS Walk followed by the family-friendly Pride Community Picnic with lunch and games on June 25. Register for the walk here and see picnic details here.

While June is National Pride Month, the Honolulu counterpart actually takes place in October. And the Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival, the largest in the islands, is set to return in person on October 15.

Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, the organizers behind Honolulu Pride, say there are a few reasons why October is designated as Honolulu Pride Month. For one, October hosts LGBT History Month, National Coming Out Day and Spirit Day against LGBTQ youth bullying.

October is also a shoulder season for Hawaii ― the time in between the peak and off-seasons when travel fares are usually lower, which means a bigger turnout.

“It gives the opportunity for people to access Pride and not be in competition with the other Prides,” said Francine Beppu, the foundation’s chairperson. “The long-term vision, of course, is to have the community come together and create the safe space so that Hawaii and Honolulu Pride is a major destination for gay travel.”

Organizers say initiatives like the Tiny Float parade, created in 2020 to celebrate virtually, will be shelved in favor of grand celebrations with COVID health and safety as a top priority.

The origins of Honolulu Pride began in 2008 when the LGBT Legacy Foundation was formed.

The foundation united two competing organizations that hosted their own respective celebrations to form one Honolulu Pride under the shared vision of supporting Hawaii’s LGBTQ community, Beppu said.

Honolulu Pride is only continuing its growth. Over the past 14 years, the festival gained the sponsorship of Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Bank of Hawaii, Hawaii Tourism Authority and more.

The modern fight towards LGBTQ rights can be traced back to the Stonewall Uprising.

A central bar for the NYC LGBT community, the Stonewall Inn was raided by police on June 28, 1969 when homosexuality was still criminalized in the state.

What followed were six days of resistance from a group of people tired of being policed and oppressed for their identity.

The Stonewall Riots launched the first Pride marches in the United States, which then spread throughout the world.

“Honolulu Pride is a continuation of that movement,” said Randy Soriano, foundation director. “What’s unique about Hawaii is we do have that concept of aloha.”

The theme for Honolulu Pride 2022 will be announced on June 15.

For ways to get involved in the Hawaii LGBTQ community, visit the LGBT Legacy Foundation’s website.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police car
Hawaii teen arrested after road rage incident involving suspected ‘ghost gun’
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
New owners of a Wailuku building said due to much needed renovations, rents are going up...
Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds
Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks return to Fridays for weekly show. (Image: Hilton Hawaiian...
The wait is over! The Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns

Latest News

Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
Ex-HPD officer indicted on ‘egregious’ child sex trafficking charges
Kealoha Wong, Hawaii's first poet laureate, delivered a commencement address at MIT in May.
Ready to be inspired? Watch this MIT commencement address from Hawaii’s first poet laureate
Midday Newscast: Ige signs new gun law as momentum grows in DC for action
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Hawaii reports probable case of monkeypox amid nationwide outbreak