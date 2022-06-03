Tributes
At ‘Iolani Palace, a celebration fit for royalty to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee

Iolani Palace put on a celebration that highlighted the longstanding ties between the British Royal Family and the Kingdom of Hawaii.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:17 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the United Kingdom lights up for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum Jubilee, excitement radiated worldwide.

Hawaii was no exception as Iolani Palace put on a celebration that highlighted the longstanding ties between the British Royal Family and the Kingdom of Hawaii.

Among the festivities on the grounds of the palace Thursday: The lighting of a Jubilee beacon.

It was one of 3,500 lit around the world, symbolically radiating the light of her majesty.

“The fact that she has served her country — and the world really for the past 70 years, and she’s been so visible as a leader, in fact, she seems to be even more visible in her 96th year, is just absolutely incredible,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

In attendance were fans of the royal family, members of the Commonwealth representing countries around the Pacific, and Hawaii’s Royal societies.

It was a the celebration of a British milestone with a Hawaiian flare.

“Ola ka mo’i wahine I ke Akua. God save the queen,” the town crier Tory Laitila said.

A royal proclamation written by Princess Abigail Kawananaoka was read aloud, bringing to light the monarchy’s recognition of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

“We remain ever mindful of our own political history as an independent and sovereign constitutional monarchy recognized by treaties internationally as the Kingdom of Hawaii,” read Paula Akana, executive director for the Friends of Iolani Palace.

Back in 1963, Elizabeth II accompanied by Prince Philip first came to Hawaii following a stop in Fiji. She was greeted by then Governor John A. Burns. She returned once more in 1975.

Queen Elizabeth visited Hawaii in 1963.
Queen Elizabeth visited Hawaii in 1963.(Hawaii News Now)

But long before she took the throne, Hawaii’s ali’i had strong ties to the British royals.

“Queen Victoria, godmother to Hawaii’s Prince Albert, you can see that christening cup that she sent as a gift at the Queen Emma Summer Palace in Nu’uanu,” Akana said.

Queen Kapiolani and future Queen Lili’uokalani were also guests at Queen Victoria’s golden jubilee in In 1887.

However the first Hawaiian monarchs to head to London were King Kamehameha II and his wife Queen Kamamalu in 1824. They sought to meet with King George IV to get special protection for Hawaii.

“It is only fitting that we take part in this celebration as we recognize the very special relationship the Hawaiian Kingdom shared with Great Britain that spanned decades upon decades,” Akana added.

