Hawaii teen arrested after road rage incident involving suspected ‘ghost gun’

police car
police car(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating after a Waianae High School student allegedly pulled a suspected “ghost gun” on several other teens during a road rage incident.

HPD confirms the suspect was arrested and then later released from jail, pending an investigation.

The incident happened about midnight Tuesday on Farrington Highway.

Sources said it all started when a teenage woman was driving with some friends along Farrington Highway.

She told police she was nearly hit by an SUV that cut her off.

That’s when the suspect, an 18-year-old Waianae High School student, allegedly pulled alongside her vehicle, grabbed a handgun with what appeared to be a laser on it and pointed it at her as she drove.

The victims called 911 and gave dispatch the suspect’s license plate.

When HPD spotted the teen, sources say, he was seen tossing something from the car.

Officers allegedly found a loaded handgun with a laser sight in the same spot. It’s believed to be a “ghost gun,” or a untraceable firearm that can be purchased online and assembled by the recipient.

Leo Kaloi, who lives nearby to where the incident occurred, called the suspect’s lack of regard for others’ safety disturbing.

“They no care about other people’s lives that’s on the road,” he said.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm added, “We are really disturbed by that.”

In a recent interview, Alm said his office is working with HPD to figure out the where guns used in crimes are coming from.

“The whole idea of ghost guns is a real concern,” Alm said.

“We’re not seeing a huge number, but it’s something we all gotta keep an eye on.”

The 18-year-old faces terroristic threatening and multiple gun charges, including possession of a high capacity magazine.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

