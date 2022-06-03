Tripler Army Medical Center treating possible case of monkeypox

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tripler Army Medical Center said Friday it was treating a possible case of monkeypox.

If confirmed, it would be the first case associated with a new outbreak in the U.S.

A spokesperson initially told Hawaii News Now it was confirmed but later characterized it as “probable.”

As of June 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 21 cases of the virus in the U.S.

Health officials are investigating the spread of the virus after cases began emerging in Europe and the U.S.

Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. Patients also experience a rash on the face and body.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.