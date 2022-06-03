Tributes
Tripler Army Medical Center treating possible case of monkeypox


This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)(AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:04 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tripler Army Medical Center said Friday it was treating a possible case of monkeypox.

If confirmed, it would be the first case associated with a new outbreak in the U.S.

A spokesperson initially told Hawaii News Now it was confirmed but later characterized it as “probable.”

As of June 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 21 cases of the virus in the U.S.

Health officials are investigating the spread of the virus after cases began emerging in Europe and the U.S.

Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. Patients also experience a rash on the face and body.

This story will be updated.

