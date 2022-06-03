Tributes
Former HPD officer arrested in New Mexico for trafficking of child

Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:47 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police officer has been arrested for trafficking of a child, federal officials say.

According to Homeland Security Investigations, Mason Jordan was arrested Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Officials said the crimes happened while he was a police officer.

This story will be updated.

