Former HPD officer arrested in New Mexico for trafficking of child
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:47 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police officer has been arrested for trafficking of a child, federal officials say.
According to Homeland Security Investigations, Mason Jordan was arrested Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Officials said the crimes happened while he was a police officer.
This story will be updated.
