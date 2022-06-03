Tributes
Episode 115: How to overcome self-doubt and take on something new

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you ever wanted to try something or learn something new but needed a push or boost of encouragement?

This week on “Muthaship,” Suzanne Nakano joins us to help us get over those moments of self-doubt.

She is one of the authors of the book “Ignite The Hunger in You.”

Listen to the “Muthaship” online or wherever you get your podcasts.

