Unattended campfire triggers small wildfire in Oahu forest

Kuaokalā Forest Reserve Wildfire broke out around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fightfighters are conducting mop-up operations after containing a wildfire at the Kuaokala Forest Reserve on Thursday.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the blaze broke out around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

An unattended campfire most likely sparked the blazed, said officials. Dry conditions spread the fire nearly two acres in size.

Fire managers said drought conditions are increasing the severity of wild land fires in the coming summer months.

They also indicate that unattended campfires have been an issue in the Kuaokalā Forest Reserve and in the Kuaokalā Game Management Area in the past.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources and other wildland fire organizations said they will kick off their annual campaign within the upcoming week to raise awareness about wildfires.

