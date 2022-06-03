Tributes
Amid surge, Hawaii’s frontline continues to experience staff shortages

another 150 workers across the country are on the way to alleviate the shortage.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Healthcare Association of Hawaii said 800 frontline caregivers called out sick on Thursday due to COVID.

The number of call outs is close to the amount reported during the peak of the Omicron surge, said officials.

While the current COVID surge isn’t filling up hospital beds statewide, it is still having a significant impact on available medical staff.

According to the association, there are currently over 180 people hospitalized with the virus, making it difficult to fill shifts.

“Many of them are being asked to take on additional shifts to work doubles,” said Healthcare Association of Hawaii president Hilton Raethel.

“It has an impact on the entire workforce when you have this many people as out as we do.”

Raethel said sick calls have required more out-of-state staff — nearly 250 traveling nurses are currently on island.

Meanwhile, the association said another 150 workers across the country are on the way to alleviate the shortage.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

