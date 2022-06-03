Tributes
Advocates condemn abuse of feral cats on Schofield Barracks

It’s unclear who shoots the felines but animal abuse on military bases is becoming more common.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:05 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An animal rescue group saved a cat that was shot with a blowdart at Schofield Army Barracks on Thursday.

According to KAT Charities, there are likely others out there.

“It is our understanding that a group of soldiers... purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission,” said KAT Charities founder Dr. Karen Tyson.

“We have seen multiple cats with darts currently in them.”

The non-profit said it also found a feral cat with a five-inch barbed dart in its neck. Veterinarians were able to remove it and the cat is recovering.

Tyson added two other cats were found brutally mutilated near the Popeyes on base.

It’s unclear who shoots the felines but animal abuse on military bases is becoming more common, said Tyson.

“It’s surprising that it’s our military. It’s on our military bases,” KAT Charities vice president Beth Doughty said.

“We expect more from them.”

In a statement, the Army said violence toward animals is not tolerated.

Servicemembers who abuse or kill animals could fined, imprisoned, or face dishonorable discharge.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

