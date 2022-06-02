Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US Transportation Dept. lifts restrictions on Cuba flights

FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through...
FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through Old Havana, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, March 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday made it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba, lifting flight restrictions that were established during the Trump administration.

The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to the Transportation Department on Tuesday asking it to revoke the restrictions, and the agency followed through Wednesday.

Blinken said opening up flights to Cuba was “in support of the Cuban people and in the foreign policy interests of the United States.” He said that once the Transportation Department followed through on his request, “scheduled and charter air services between the United States and Cuban airports may resume effective immediately.”

The Biden administration announced last month that it would expand flights to Cuba, take steps to loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island, and lift restrictions on money that immigrants can send to people on the island.

The administration said it would also move to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which has a backlog of more than 20,000 applications, and increase consular services and visa processing.

“With these actions, we aim to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and for greater economic opportunities so that they can lead successful lives at home,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
Ala Moana Center will soon host a pop-up market.
Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center
The officer escaped unharmed.
Suspect slams into police cruiser after attempted break-in at Honolulu charter school
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect...
North Shore man who moved tons of sand to protect his home gets more time to fight hefty fine

Latest News

New owners of a Wailuku building said due to much needed renovations, rents are going up...
Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds take us into June! And today marks the first official day of hurricane season
Supply shortages have left people who need formula facing empty shelves or purchasing limits.
Biden presses baby formula makers amid shortage crisis
National Parks Service said the fee is intended to enhance visitor services and support...
National Park Service approves new parking fee for Pearl Harbor National Memorial