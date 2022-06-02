Severe damages from recent flooding force closure of Maui bridge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County closed the backside road to Hana Wednesday night after crews found severe damage under the Kukuiula Bridge.

The Department of Public works said recent flooding weakened the bridge’s foundation, rendering the bridge unsafe for vehicle traffic.

The bridge was closed at Mile Marker 39.5 — about five miles east of Kaupo.

Officials said motorists traveling to Hana should plan to return via Keanae, Haiku and Paia.

In addition, repairs are expected to take at least two months.

