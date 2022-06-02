Popular play by Hawaii filmmaker is now available on demand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular play “Hooilina” is now streaming on demand.

The show was written and directed by MFA candidate Akea Kahikina and is performed in olelo Hawaii, pidgin and English.

The play is set in a pre-pandemic Hawaii during a reading of will from a family’s beloved matriarch.

As chaos ensues, family secrets are revealed, causing them to question their own relationships, identity, and future as Kanaka while being constricted by the pressures of capitalism and cultural loss.

