Popular play by Hawaii filmmaker is now available on demand

The production is performed in olelo Hawaii, Pidgin and English.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular play “Hooilina” is now streaming on demand.

The show was written and directed by MFA candidate Akea Kahikina and is performed in olelo Hawaii, pidgin and English.

The play is set in a pre-pandemic Hawaii during a reading of will from a family’s beloved matriarch.

As chaos ensues, family secrets are revealed, causing them to question their own relationships, identity, and future as Kanaka while being constricted by the pressures of capitalism and cultural loss.

Each purchased ticket is good for a single streaming code link that will only be available for 48 hours.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

