PHOTOS: This Hawaii Instagrammer rates school lunches. The results are hilarious

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you remember school lunches fondly?

Or would you be hard-pressed to think of a school lunch you enjoyed?

Whatever the case, you won’t want to miss a fun Hawaii Instagram account that rates Hawaii school lunches. The account, under the handle @bad.schoollunches, actually offers fair reviews of school lunch fare at Kailua Intermediate School.

Food waste at Hawaii schools is way up. Could one nonprofit’s unique insight provide a solution?

Pepperoni pizza day, served with a small salad, got 8/10. “Good but like 1 slice wasn’t enough,” the anonymous reviewer says.

A hamburger with tater tots earned an 8/10, too. “The cheese was plastic as always.”

PHOTOS OF SCHOOL LUNCHES:

Autoplay Caption

Macaroni and cheese day was a miss: 4.5/10. “It tastes alright, just gotta to get over the texture.”

And the very odd marriage of spaghetti and beans got a mixed review, 5/10.

“Spaghetti was extremely hot and the beans were extremely cold and tasted like chlorine.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.