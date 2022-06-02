Tributes
PHOTOS: This Hawaii Instagrammer rates school lunches. The results are hilarious

The lunchroom fight to make school meals more sustainable is ongoing with composting emerging as an efficient way to get rid of leftovers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you remember school lunches fondly?

Or would you be hard-pressed to think of a school lunch you enjoyed?

Whatever the case, you won’t want to miss a fun Hawaii Instagram account that rates Hawaii school lunches. The account, under the handle @bad.schoollunches, actually offers fair reviews of school lunch fare at Kailua Intermediate School.

Food waste at Hawaii schools is way up. Could one nonprofit’s unique insight provide a solution?

Pepperoni pizza day, served with a small salad, got 8/10. “Good but like 1 slice wasn’t enough,” the anonymous reviewer says.

A hamburger with tater tots earned an 8/10, too. “The cheese was plastic as always.”

PHOTOS OF SCHOOL LUNCHES:
Caption

Macaroni and cheese day was a miss: 4.5/10. “It tastes alright, just gotta to get over the texture.”

And the very odd marriage of spaghetti and beans got a mixed review, 5/10.

“Spaghetti was extremely hot and the beans were extremely cold and tasted like chlorine.”

