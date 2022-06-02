PHOTOS: This Hawaii Instagrammer rates school lunches. The results are hilarious
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you remember school lunches fondly?
Or would you be hard-pressed to think of a school lunch you enjoyed?
Whatever the case, you won’t want to miss a fun Hawaii Instagram account that rates Hawaii school lunches. The account, under the handle @bad.schoollunches, actually offers fair reviews of school lunch fare at Kailua Intermediate School.
Pepperoni pizza day, served with a small salad, got 8/10. “Good but like 1 slice wasn’t enough,” the anonymous reviewer says.
A hamburger with tater tots earned an 8/10, too. “The cheese was plastic as always.”
PHOTOS OF SCHOOL LUNCHES:
Macaroni and cheese day was a miss: 4.5/10. “It tastes alright, just gotta to get over the texture.”
And the very odd marriage of spaghetti and beans got a mixed review, 5/10.
“Spaghetti was extremely hot and the beans were extremely cold and tasted like chlorine.”
