National Park Service approves new parking fee for Pearl Harbor National Memorial

National Parks Service said the fee is intended to enhance visitor services and support...
National Parks Service said the fee is intended to enhance visitor services and support maintenance.(Pearl Harbor National Memorial)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:31 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thinking about visiting Pearl Harbor National Memorial? You may want to carpool.

Starting January 2023, visitors will need to pay a $7 fee to park at the memorial.

National Parks Service said the fee is intended to enhance visitor services such as security, exhibits, and leveraging technology.

The agency added it is designed to support the maintenance of the USS Arizona Memorial and visitor sites on Ford Island.

Meanwhile, admission into Pearl Harbor National Memorial and the USS Arizona Memorial will remain free.

Additional details on how to pay the parking fee at Pearl Harbor National Memorial will be announced at a later date.

For more information, click here.

