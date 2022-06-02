Hawaii’s Alo, Oklahoma softball returns to Women’s College World Series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Women’s College World Series begins this week which means many across the state will be locked in on Oklahoma softball.

Campbell grad Jocelyn Alo is a superstar for the Sooners and she is looking to end her college career with another National title.

“I think this is the best team I’ve been on just because of how complete we are and how tight knit that we are.” Alo told reporters ahead of their opening game.

Alo and the Sooners begin their quest for Back-to-back National Championships — set to meet Northwestern in the opening round.

OU no stranger to the big show, using that experience to their advantage.

“A key for us was experience.” OU head coach Patty Gasso said. “We’ve got five super seniors, we’ve got an entire infield and close to an entire outfield that was on the field winning a championship last year.”

Howeverm, this season did provide some adversity, like their series against Texas — where they suffered their first loss — a turning point in their 54-2 season.

“I think after we lost to Texas and I just seeing us come out of some really tough spots and handle it with grace and passion.” Alo said. “I think we are trending in the right direction and very excited for this week.”

The former Campbell High School slugger is currently on a historic run herself.

She is the NCAA career home run leader with 29 homers this year alone and she was just named USA Softball’s collegiate player of the year for the second time.

The fifth year senior soaking up her last go around in the crimson and cream.

“It’s definitely bittersweet knowing that I won’t get to play for this play for this program, not being able to put on the uniform.” Alo said. “Oh my gosh, but just kind of taking these moments in and just going to leave my mark.”

Alo is proud both to represent her home state and all women in sports.

“I love muscles and what great things it can do for women and how far we can hit the ball.” Alo said. “It’s definitely just made me a lot more confident in myself not as a player, but as a woman.”

OU takes on the Wildcats Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

