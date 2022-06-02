Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds easing with more beautiful conditions through the weekend

Your top local headlines for June 2, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:26 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will ease slightly for Friday and weekend, then pick up to moderate strength again early next week.

The stable trade winds will focus showers over windward slopes, and leeward Big Island slopes will continue to experience afternoon clouds and scattered showers.

As trades weaken, leeward areas from Maui to Kauai will see afternoon clouds, though showers will be sparse.

A significant long-period south swell will gradually subside over the next day or so, but a high surf advisory for south-facing shores remains in effect through Thursday night.

A couple of small swells from the north and northwest will arrive from Friday into next week.

Weak trade winds near and upstream of the islands will deliver small short-period wind waves to east-facing shores.

