As first ‘outsider’ chief since 1932, Logan has hurdles to overcome before swearing-in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It could be weeks before Arthur “Joe” Logan is sworn in as Honolulu’s next police chief.

That’s because he is not currently an HPD officer.

Logan is the first outsider to be chief since 1932. Every chief in the 90 years since then came from inside.

Because he’s not currently with HPD, Logan is required to undergo several tests, including a medical and psychological evaluation.

He also must pass annual recall training of HPD policies and procedures.

“With him being the highest-ranking officer in the Honolulu Police Department, there’s nothing that we want more than to ensure that he meets all the qualifications that the city is requiring and HPD’s HR requires,” said Commission Chair Shannon Alivado.

Logan also has to clear firearms qualification.

He’s currently a gun carrying law enforcement investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office.

UH-Manoa Criminology Professor Meda Chesney-Lind said some of the requirements appear unnecessary. “I don’t see any justification for putting a person who is in a law enforcement position in a high level position. ... through all the tests,” she said.

Logan must complete the entire process before a date can be set for his swearing in. That could be weeks.

Chesney-Lind said it’s crucial that Logan assume the responsibilities of chief as soon as possible given the lack of a leader for the past year, when former Police Chief Susan Ballard retired.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.