Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As first ‘outsider’ chief since 1932, Logan has hurdles to overcome before swearing-in

After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police Commission on Monday unanimously selected former state Adjutant General Arthur “Joe” Logan as HPD’s next police chief.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It could be weeks before Arthur “Joe” Logan is sworn in as Honolulu’s next police chief.

That’s because he is not currently an HPD officer.

Logan is the first outsider to be chief since 1932. Every chief in the 90 years since then came from inside.

Because he’s not currently with HPD, Logan is required to undergo several tests, including a medical and psychological evaluation.

He also must pass annual recall training of HPD policies and procedures.

“With him being the highest-ranking officer in the Honolulu Police Department, there’s nothing that we want more than to ensure that he meets all the qualifications that the city is requiring and HPD’s HR requires,” said Commission Chair Shannon Alivado.

Logan also has to clear firearms qualification.

He’s currently a gun carrying law enforcement investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office.

UH-Manoa Criminology Professor Meda Chesney-Lind said some of the requirements appear unnecessary. “I don’t see any justification for putting a person who is in a law enforcement position in a high level position. ... through all the tests,” she said.

Logan must complete the entire process before a date can be set for his swearing in. That could be weeks.

Chesney-Lind said it’s crucial that Logan assume the responsibilities of chief as soon as possible given the lack of a leader for the past year, when former Police Chief Susan Ballard retired.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
Ala Moana Center will soon host a pop-up market.
Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center
The officer escaped unharmed.
Suspect slams into police cruiser after attempted break-in at Honolulu charter school
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect...
North Shore man who moved tons of sand to protect his home gets more time to fight hefty fine

Latest News

Officials said military units are scheduled to conduct essential training activities that may...
Army alerts some Oahu residents of noise disturbances during military training
Last week Thursday, Kamalani Academy’s Principal, Amanda Fung told the commission she's working...
Wahiawa charter school faces backlash after requiring students to return laptops provided to them
Youth like Kaliko, Kaonohi, and Navahine have a right to a "healthful environment" under the...
In a fight for their future, 14 Hawaii youth file climate lawsuit against state, DOT
American Red Cross / File Image
American Red Cross seeks to beef up volunteer force ahead of hurricane season