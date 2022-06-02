Marine Corps slapped with $240K fine for wastewater violation in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has fined Marine Corps Base Hawaii more than $240,000 after it discharged wastewater with bacteria levels above permitted limits.

The state Department of Health said the discharge was from the Kaneohe Bay Water Reclamation Facility.

According to DOH, the Marine Corps discharged enterococci bacteria above permitted limits on numerous occasions from August 2020 and February 2022. They also failed to notify the department in a timely manner.

In addition to paying the fine, the Marine Corps must upgrade its reclamation Facility.

The plan to upgrade the facility must be submitted to DOH for review and approval, said officials.

“The Marine Corps’ actions demonstrate a disregard for protecting our precious ocean waters,” said Environmental Health Deputy Director Kathleen Ho.

“We will continue to hold violators accountable and protect public health and the environment.”

DOH was informed that the Marine Corps submitted a request for a contested case hearing. A hearing date is pending.

