Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Despite concerns about cuts, City Council approves recovery plan for troubled rail project

The financially troubled rail project’s recovery plan now goes to the feds.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:08 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council approved the financially troubled rail project’s recovery plan on Wednesday.

However, it was not a unanimous vote. The City Council voted 6-3 to approve the plan.

Officials said the plan will shorten the rail route to Kakaako and eliminate a $330 million parking structure at the Pearl Highlands station.

In addition, they said the recovery plan will keep costs under $10 billion, allowing the city to qualify for the remaining $744 million of federal funding.

Council members who voted against the recovery plan said it takes away too much money from core city services and shortchanges Central Oahu commuters.

“Is this the best recovery plan we can put together?” said City Councilmember Augie Tulba.

“I’m not confident that this is the best plan.”

City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi said the Pearl Highlands parking structure is necessary to ease traffic congestion created by new housing developments like Koa Ridge.

But the city said the structure is too expensive.

“People are getting a project where the things important to them are getting taken out,” Tsuneyoshi said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the last thing he wants to do is give up on a garage for Central Oahu for what it represents.

He added “We went round and round (but) we couldn’t pencil out a $330 million garage for 1,600 stalls or $206,000 per stall.”

The recovery plan must be sent to the federal government by June 30.

City Council Chair Tommy Waters said getting the plan to the government is necessary.

“Unless we get this done and get it the federal government, they’re not going to resume federal funding.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
Ala Moana Center will soon host a pop-up market.
Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center
The officer escaped unharmed.
Suspect slams into police cruiser after attempted break-in at Honolulu charter school
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect...
North Shore man who moved tons of sand to protect his home gets more time to fight hefty fine

Latest News

New owners of a Wailuku building said due to much needed renovations, rents are going up...
Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds take us into June! And today marks the first official day of hurricane season
National Parks Service said the fee is intended to enhance visitor services and support...
National Park Service approves new parking fee for Pearl Harbor National Memorial
Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds
Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds