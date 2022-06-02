Army alerts some Oahu residents of noise disturbances during military training

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Army is alerting residents near Schofield Barracks of potential noise disturbances during military training in June.

Officials said military units are scheduled to conduct essential training activities that may be heard by surrounding communities. If loud noises are heard, the Army said there is no immediate danger.

The military said the scheduled training may change depending on safety, weather and environmental factors.

The June schedule goes as follows:

June 1-7: Army mortar training. It will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

June 18-24: Army artillery training, which will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

June 1-10 and 27-30: Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, Schofield Barracks East Range. Helicopter operations will also take place June 2, 7 and 9.

During training operations, residents may see bright orange lights in the sky due to mortar training.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact U.S. Army Hawaii’s Community Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or usarmy.hawaii.comrel@mail.mil.

