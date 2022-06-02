Tributes
American Red Cross seeks to beef up volunteer force ahead of hurricane season

-HFD and federal firefighters battle house fire near Joint-Base Pearl Harbor. -The state Health Department is reporting 8,124 new coronavirus cases and six add
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:26 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii readies for the annual hurricane season, the American Red Cross is seeking to grow their team of trained volunteers.

The Hawaii chapter is seeking both shelter volunteers and health professionals. During an emergency, tasks would range from coordinating housing and sleeping quarters to overall compassionate care for clients.

“We’re preparing for disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Diane PetersNguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region. “Disasters can happen quickly, and we need to have more local volunteers prepared to respond.”

Registered nurses and licensed practical, vocational nurses and EMTS are also being sought. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19 symptoms among shelter residents may also be required. The Red Cross says they have both worker and supervisory level opportunities available.

Round-the-clock volunteers for the disaster action team are also wanted. They respond to local emergencies like home fires and other incidents.

This year, the Pacific Islands Region provided immediate emergency assistance to 515 people after 80 home fires and other disasters, the organization said.

For more information on volunteering, click here.

