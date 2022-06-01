Tributes
YouTube star ‘Ryan’s World’ delivers gifts to children at Kapiolani Medical Center

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ryan Kaji, a 10-year-old YouTube sensation, brought the fun to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children on Tuesday, delivering gifts in collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The Kaji family visited the hospital’s playrooms and classrooms, handing out Starlight backpacks filled with Ryan’s World themed toys. Each backpack contained a QR code that played a video message from Ryan when scanned.

“Moments like this today can be transformative for the patients, helping reduce the stress of hospitalization while improving their wellbeing and healing process,” said Christine Soldner, senior director of corporate development at Starlight Children’s Foundation. “They forget why they’re here, and they get to have fun and play games with Ryan.”

With over 32 million subscribers, Ryan’s World is one of the most recognizable family-friendly channels on YouTube.

In 2015, Shion and Loann Kaji began posting videos of their then 3-year-old son unboxing and playing with toys under “Ryan ToysReview.” Seven years later, Ryan’s World has 10 YouTube channels dedicated to various content as well as a line of toys and clothing sold in some of the country’s largest retailers.

The Kaji family, who live in Oahu, teamed with Starlight Children’s Foundation to make the day possible. The nonprofit works with 800 U.S. pediatric facility partners focused on delivering happiness to hospitalized children.

Kapiolani Medical Center has been a Starlight partner for almost 14 years.

The YouTube channel mentions most of the toys reviewed in its videos are donated to charity.

“I’m glad my parents and I got to visit the hospital and share all these toys and games with the patients, and I hope they get to enjoy them as much as I do,” said Ryan. “I love making people happy and smile, so it was awesome seeing all of that today.”

