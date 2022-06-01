Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wheels for seals: Help this wildlife rescue team buy a new response truck

They currently have two aging vehicles — a 2007 Tacoma and 2013 Tundra — that are vulnerable to...
They currently have two aging vehicles — a 2007 Tacoma and 2013 Tundra — that are vulnerable to breakdowns and repairs.(HAWAII MARINE ANIMAL RESPONSE)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii wildlife rescue teams in charge of saving monks seals, turtles, and birds are in need of a new response truck.

They currently have two aging vehicles — a 2007 Tacoma and 2013 Tundra — that are vulnerable to breakdowns and repairs.

On average, their vehicles travel up to 2,500 miles each month, said the wildlife team.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response said they are hoping to raise around $40,000 for a four-wheel drive truck.

Here’s how you can help:

  • Make a one-time donation on HMAR’s GoFundMe page
  • or donate through the pledge-per-miles campaign here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.
28-year-old man turns himself in following deadly moped crash in Kaaawa
The rescue was caught on a livestream of a beach camera.
Solo canoe paddler dies in apparent drowning off Waikiki
Kealakehe High School's Kea Kahoilua-Clebsch, left, and Punahou's Sascha Pakravan, right.
2 Hawaii seniors earn high national honor for their academic achievements
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Man, 57, dies in early-morning crash in Kapolei
Honolulu police respond to shooting near Victoria Street.
HPD: No one in custody as investigation into Thomas Square shooting continues

Latest News

Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Summer is almost here! Here’s a look at the most extreme temps recorded in every state
The officer escaped unharmed.
Suspect slams into police cruiser after attempted break-in at Honolulu charter school
What the Tech: Recently get an update notification on your device? Here's why you should do it...
What the Tech: Recently get an update notification on your device? Here's why you should do it ASAP