Wheels for seals: Help this wildlife rescue team buy a new response truck

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii wildlife rescue teams in charge of saving monks seals, turtles, and birds are in need of a new response truck.

They currently have two aging vehicles — a 2007 Tacoma and 2013 Tundra — that are vulnerable to breakdowns and repairs.

On average, their vehicles travel up to 2,500 miles each month, said the wildlife team.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response said they are hoping to raise around $40,000 for a four-wheel drive truck.

Here’s how you can help:

Make a one-time donation on HMAR’s GoFundMe page

or donate through the pledge-per-miles campaign here.

