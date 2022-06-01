Wahiawa charter school under investigation after receiving multiple parent complaints

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State Public Charter School Commission said it’s investigating Kamalani Academy after receiving multiple complaints from parents.

Parents like Kelly Olayan said the school is reneging on a promise to let the students keep distance-learning technology devices.

“They’re holding my kids hostage,” said Olayan. “And I’m not able to further educate them until they release them, basically.”

Olayan said if she doesn’t get her kids’ records from Kamalani Academy before next week, they’ll lose their spots at an unrelated summer school.

She added that the school wants back the laptops provided to students through an agreement with its virtual learning vendor, Harmony Educational Services.

Parents say that wasn’t the deal.

“It was always promoted to us as everything would be ours to keep as long as we were submitting the required assignments and doing the check ins,” said Kristina Goetzman who has two kids attending Kamalani.

“We had meetings with them [Kamalani]. The kids, they hear everything that’s going on and they got excited,” Olayan recalled. “And then to take something away from them that they worked so hard for, it’s just heartbreaking.”

Records shared in a parent’s testimony to the State Public Charter School Commission (SPCSC) show parents got conflicting messages.

The vendor said the computers were theirs to keep, but a school email said they must be returned.

About halfway through the school year, SPCSC found Kamalani did not have the authority to contract with the virtual learning vendor so the school lost an opportunity to receive $1.4 million in state funding.

“We shouldn’t be dragged in the mud along with everything that they’re doing,” said Olayan. ”They’re mismanaging.”

Last Thursday, Kamalani Academy’s principal Amanda Fung told the commission she’s working with the State Attorney General’s office to get the computers back.

Fung reminded commissioners that last summer’s COVID surge complicated the fall semester.

“This year was a hard year for Kamalani Academy, due to the really last minute virtual-learning program, because of our rising numbers,” said Fung. “When our teachers and our staff were doing live in person virtual learning, our students were very successful.”

The commission released the following statement.

We have received six complaints thus far and are processing the complaints through our complaints process. We are awaiting a response from the school governing board regarding this matter.

Hawaii News Now reached out to Principal Amanda Fung for comment and are waiting to hear back.

