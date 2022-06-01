Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US Interior Secretary Haaland tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native...
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, the agency said Wednesday.

Haaland, 61, is isolating in Nevada, where she took part in a roundtable discussion Tuesday in Las Vegas about clean energy production on public lands, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Haaland began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive. She is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. The statement said she expects to recover quickly.

Haaland canceled travel plans elsewhere in the U.S. West and is working remotely.

Haaland last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House and was not in close contact with President Joe Biden, the statement said. Other people who might have been in close contact with Haaland during her travels are being notified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
Ala Moana Center will soon host a pop-up market.
Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center
The officer escaped unharmed.
Suspect slams into police cruiser after attempted break-in at Honolulu charter school
The rescue was caught on a livestream of a beach camera.
Solo canoe paddler dies in apparent drowning off Waikiki
Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect...
North Shore man who moved tons of sand to protect his home gets more time to fight hefty fine

Latest News

FILE - A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of...
Biden says he wasn’t informed early on of baby formula woes
FILE - Bart Bryant watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the...
Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Elvis clearly had an affection for Hawaii and connected with many around the aloha state.
A look back at Elvis Presley’s lasting legacy in the Aloha State