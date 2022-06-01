UH football joins with local restaurants to start ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As University of Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang took over the football program earlier this year, one thing was clear, he had many cracks he needed to fix this season — one being nutrition.

During the summer months, the team doesn’t have the resources to be fed like many other division one programs, so coach Chang teamed up with the Hawaii Restaurant Association to feed the ‘Bows through “name, image and likeness.”

“Nutrition is a big need for us and now we get a chance to feed these guys.” Coach Chang told Hawaii News Now. “We can get them big and ready for the season and they’re happier.”

Ryan Tanaka of the HRA met with UH to find a way to feed the team when they are not provided meals from the school, quickly learning that it would be a harder endeavor than expected.

However, the two parties found a way, starting the “Braddahhood Grindz program”, using the NCAA’s new NIL rules to sign deals with every player, so they can eat at Giovanni Pastrami’s, Gyu Taku, Kuhio Food Hall and Ruby Tuesday’s throughout the summer.

“We feed them, that’s their compensation.” Tanaka said. “In return they have to smile for the camera, they post on social media, they do those kinds of things, but we’re keeping it as simple as possible for them because really the intent for us is just to take care of our boys.”

Tanaka hoping this will be the start to something much larger.

“So this is huge for us to be able to come in, feed them first start this program and then hopefully many restaurants will jump in after.” Tanaka said.

There’s a saying in football, championship teams are made in the offseason and that sentiment is shared by coach Chang, who says this program will allow them to focus on what’s on the field, instead of what’s on their plate.

“It’s provided these kids with a great opportunity and you know making sure that they’re taken care of while they’re down here.” Coach Chang said.

“It’s a great blessing and something we’re extremely grateful for as players, as a team and we’re going to take advantage of this opportunity.” UH linebacker Jonah Kahahawai-Welch said.

The program is set to run through the end of July.

