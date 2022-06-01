Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Program helps autistic children learn to swim

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for young children, but for those on with autism, the risk doesn't go away with age. (SOURCE: KMBC)
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:56 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for those on the autism spectrum, according to the National Autism Association.

But drowning deaths can be prevented if children are taught skills to keep them afloat in the water.

Erika Kemp, a pediatric occupational therapist at Ohio State’s School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, says the risk of drowning for autistic children doesn’t go away with age.

“As they get older, it actually becomes more and more higher and higher likelihood, if they don’t get proper swim instruction,” she said.

That’s why Kemp created a specialized one-on-one adaptive swim program to teach children on the autism spectrum the basics of swimming.

“When you talk to a lot of these families, they can’t seem to always find a swim instructor that will work with their child, or that understands their unique needs,” she said. “Therefore, they’re not getting instruction.”

Because every child with autism has different needs, Kemp says traditional group swim lessons may not work.

She says her program allows the instructor to customize skills for each child.

“We use visual schedules. We have a really consistent routine and structure, but then it’s also individualized in that they move through different stations and each station has a different skill that they’re working on,” Kemp said.

Kemp says they’ve gotten a grant to continue and expand the adaptive swim program. The goal is to get similar courses across the country.

“Every single kid has made gains in some way, shape or form,” Kemp said.

Kemp says the program is not only helping children with autism learn to swim; they also learn other skills like working independently and following directions in an unusual environment.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ala Moana Center will soon host a pop-up market.
Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center
Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
The officer escaped unharmed.
Suspect slams into police cruiser after attempted break-in at Honolulu charter school
The rescue was caught on a livestream of a beach camera.
Solo canoe paddler dies in apparent drowning off Waikiki
The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.
28-year-old man turns himself in following deadly moped crash in Kaaawa

Latest News

Elvis clearly had an affection for Hawaii and connected with many around the aloha state.
A look back at Elvis Presley’s lasting legacy in the Aloha State
HFD and federal firefighters responded to a house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
HFD, federal firefighters battling house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma.
VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
Hawaii reports more than 8,000 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths in past week