Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular market featuring dozens of vendors will make its Ala Moana Center debut June 26.

Aloha Home Market will be at the mall monthly on Mall Level 2 between Macy’s and Ala Moana Hotel.

The market is also held monthly in Kailua.

Aloha Home Market features more than 80 local vendors and businesses. Admission is free.

