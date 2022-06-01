Tributes
Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular market featuring dozens of vendors will make its Ala Moana Center debut June 26.

Aloha Home Market will be at the mall monthly on Mall Level 2 between Macy’s and Ala Moana Hotel.

The market is also held monthly in Kailua.

Aloha Home Market features more than 80 local vendors and businesses. Admission is free.

For a list of upcoming market dates, click here.

