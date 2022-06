Police search for missing 61-year-old woman on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities and loved ones are searching for a 61-year-old woman who went missing on Hawaii Island.

Police said Patricia Anderson was discharged from Kona Community hospital last Friday. Her family hasn’t heard from her since.

Anderson was last seen wearing blue jeans, light blue sneakers, and a brown backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311.

