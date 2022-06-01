Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.(Christian County Jail)
By KY3 staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:37 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A Missouri husband has been charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting the man he says his wife was having an affair with, according to police.

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Joe Newburn, 57.

Dedmon told investigators he is a pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Rogersville.

Investigators said Dedmon drove to a restaurant Saturday afternoon to contact his wife. When he arrived, he found his wife eating lunch with Newburn. Dedmon confronted Newburn, saying he and the woman were having an affair, authorities said. Police said Dedmon then shot Newburn three times.

Newburn was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Dedmon was arrested shortly after the deadly shooting. Investigators seized the gun he used.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ala Moana Center will soon host a pop-up market.
Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center
Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
The officer escaped unharmed.
Suspect slams into police cruiser after attempted break-in at Honolulu charter school
The rescue was caught on a livestream of a beach camera.
Solo canoe paddler dies in apparent drowning off Waikiki
The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.
28-year-old man turns himself in following deadly moped crash in Kaaawa

Latest News

Elvis clearly had an affection for Hawaii and connected with many around the aloha state.
A look back at Elvis Presley’s lasting legacy in the Aloha State
HFD and federal firefighters responded to a house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
HFD, federal firefighters battling house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma.
VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
Hawaii reports more than 8,000 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths in past week