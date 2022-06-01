Passengers will soon be paying more to ride TheBus, TheHandi-Van

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, riders of TheBus and TheHandi-Van! Fares will be going up starting next month, the city announced Wednesday.

Riders should prepare for changes to daily, monthly and annual passes for adult, youth, senior and disability fares.

Ordinance 21-7, which enacts the fare price increase, was a recommendation of the Honolulu Rate Commission in 2020. This will be the first change to the fares since 2018.

The order will take place on July 1.

The purpose of the increase is to keep TheBus and TheHandi-Van running during current economic and social times, according to the state Department of Transportation.

New fares for TheBus:

Adult One Way: $3

Youth One Way: $1.50

Adult Day Cap: $7.50

Youth Day Cap: $3.75

Adult Month Cap: $80

Youth Month Cap: $40

The Handi-Van will increase from $2 to $2.25 per ride.

Riders can still pay cash for the pass, or can opt for using the HOLO Card. The HOLO Card allows individuals to ride for free after they reach their maximum day or month cap amount.

The DOT continues to recommend riders purchase a HOLO card, which allows them to load money onto their card from their phone then tap their fare card as they enter public transportation.

Riders may obtain a HOLO Card or purchase a public transportation pass by clicking here.

