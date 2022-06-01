Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Passengers will soon be paying more to ride TheBus, TheHandi-Van

-HFD and federal firefighters battle house fire near Joint-Base Pearl Harbor. -The state Health Department is reporting 8,124 new coronavirus cases and six add
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, riders of TheBus and TheHandi-Van! Fares will be going up starting next month, the city announced Wednesday.

Riders should prepare for changes to daily, monthly and annual passes for adult, youth, senior and disability fares.

Ordinance 21-7, which enacts the fare price increase, was a recommendation of the Honolulu Rate Commission in 2020. This will be the first change to the fares since 2018.

The order will take place on July 1.

The purpose of the increase is to keep TheBus and TheHandi-Van running during current economic and social times, according to the state Department of Transportation.

New fares for TheBus:

  • Adult One Way: $3
  • Youth One Way: $1.50
  • Adult Day Cap: $7.50
  • Youth Day Cap: $3.75
  • Adult Month Cap: $80
  • Youth Month Cap: $40

The Handi-Van will increase from $2 to $2.25 per ride.

Riders can still pay cash for the pass, or can opt for using the HOLO Card. The HOLO Card allows individuals to ride for free after they reach their maximum day or month cap amount.

The DOT continues to recommend riders purchase a HOLO card, which allows them to load money onto their card from their phone then tap their fare card as they enter public transportation.

Riders may obtain a HOLO Card or purchase a public transportation pass by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
Ala Moana Center will soon host a pop-up market.
Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center
The officer escaped unharmed.
Suspect slams into police cruiser after attempted break-in at Honolulu charter school
The rescue was caught on a livestream of a beach camera.
Solo canoe paddler dies in apparent drowning off Waikiki
Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect...
North Shore man who moved tons of sand to protect his home gets more time to fight hefty fine

Latest News

A police patrol vehicle monitors the crowd along the bund, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in...
Midday Newscast: Shanghai residents race to get out after lockdown
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
Hawaii reports more than 8,000 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths in past week
The Kaji family visited the hospital’s playrooms and classrooms, handing out Starlight...
YouTube star ‘Ryan’s World’ delivers gifts to children at Kapiolani Medical Center
China's richest and most international city is trying to return to business as usual after a...
Shanghai is finally 'reopening' after COVID lockdown