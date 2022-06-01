Pahoa High student’s artwork chosen to be featured on Mauna Kea coin

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Pahoa High schooler’s design will be featured on new coin commemorating Mauna Kea.

Out of more than 260 entrants, Luche Angeline Mardie Asuncion Ganot was chosen by the Mauna Kea Astronomy Outreach Committee.

Judges said the 11th grader’s design was an appealing composition that “fits into both modern and traditional science” — its bold graphic making it stand out from the rest.

According to the Mauna Kea Coin Contest Committee, students were asked to make a drawing for a design that can go on a coin.

The drawing had to represent Mauna Kea and include different aspects of the mountain, such as the environment, astronomy and culture.

The contest was open to all Hawaii Island students in grades K to 12, including homeschooled children.

A bronze edition of the coin will be sold at the Mauna Kea Visitor Information Station, Imiloa Astronomy Center and online. Aluminum versions will also be distributed at outreach events.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.