One leaf at a time: Volunteers weave ‘Lei of Aloha’ for victims of Texas school shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over a 100 volunteers in Hawaii are taking time out of their day to weave together a Lei of Aloha, which they plan to deliver to those impacted by the deadly Texas school shooting.

The lei making process began on Tuesday with about 10 truckloads of ti leaves being dropped of at Nalu’s South Shore Grill in Kihei and at the Light of the World Ministries in Honolulu.

Working together, they hope to form a lei that stretches a mile-long or more.

“It’s accomplished by many, many hands in a short period of time. It goes from harvesting the leaves, preparing the leaves and weaving the leaves together to make this really long lei,” said Crystale Cayaban, director and instructor of Moments Unforgettable Performing Arts Academy.

“It’s an expression of our love and a peace offering for those who were affected by the tragedy at the shooting in Uvalde.”

Over 100 volunteers on Oahu and Maui are weaving together a mile long Lei of Aloha for Uvalde Texas. (Hawaii News Now)

On Thursday, volunteers from Oahu will fly to Maui to combine their portions of the lei at a blessing ceremony.

A delegation is scheduled to fly to Uvalde and they plan to present the lei on Saturday.

The final product is expected to weigh up to 400 pounds.

To reach this goal, organizers are asking anyone to chip in to make lei on their own and to then drop it off to be connected. Those who are unable to make lei are also encouraged to donate to the cause to help with shipping costs.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.